India's Strong Stand Against Pakistan: Modi's Independence Day Declaration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan during his Independence Day speech. He emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism and its supporters, praised the Indian armed forces for their actions in Operation Sindoor, and condemned Pakistan's nuclear blackmail.
In a bold statement from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan that India will not differentiate between terrorists and their supporters. He asserted that the Indian armed forces would determine appropriate responses to any future acts of aggression from the neighboring country.
Modi hailed the success of 'Operation Sindoor', highlighting the significant damage inflicted on Pakistan and the emerging new details of the operation. He underscored India's stance against cross-border terrorism and the new standards India has set.
During his 79th Independence Day address, Modi reinforced his message by saluting the bravery of the soldiers involved in averting the Pahalgam attack. He emphasized India's firm resolve against Pakistan's nuclear blackmail and praised the exemplary actions of the Indian military.
