South Korea's President Seeks Peace Amid Nuclear Tensions

South Korea's new liberal president, Lee Jae Myung, has announced plans to revive a 2018 military agreement with North Korea. This move aims to reduce border tensions and foster dialogue with Pyongyang.

Addressing the nation on the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Lee's message comes amid rising hostilities due to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's nuclear aspirations and strengthened ties with Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

The 2018 agreement, originally crafted during diplomatic talks between Kim and former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, aimed to establish buffer zones and prevent military clashes. It was later suspended by South Korea's previous conservative government due to balloon launches from the North and resumed frontline military activities.

Lee reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to denuclearization efforts, urging North Korea to engage in dialogue with both Washington and Seoul, despite North Korea's expressed disinterest in such negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)