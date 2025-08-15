Left Menu

Modi's Call to Action: Tackling Demographic Threats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a potential crisis from illegal infiltration altering India's demographic landscape. Announcing a demographic mission during his Independence Day speech, he stressed the importance of addressing this issue for national security and honoring the sacrifices of India's forefathers.

During India's 79th Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised alarms about a premeditated effort to alter the nation's demographic composition through illegal infiltration.

Speaking from the iconic Red Fort, Modi stressed that this concern threatens not only national security but also social unity and progress.

To counter this, Modi unveiled a high-powered demographic mission designed to address and mitigate these challenges, urging citizens to uphold the sacrifices of India's forefathers by confronting these threats.

