Telangana's Bold Move: BC Quota Bills Demand Central Approval

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges the Centre to approve BC quota bills for local bodies, education, and jobs. The state aims for significant economic growth with the 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision. A caste survey and SC classification demonstrate the government's commitment to transformative decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:37 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the central government to approve the Backward Classes (BC) quota bills passed by the state legislature. The demand comes as the state seeks to increase the quota to 42 percent in local bodies, education, and employment sectors.

Addressing the public after hoisting the National Flag at the historical Golconda Fort, Reddy highlighted the significance of the two bills that have been sent for presidential assent. He emphasized the need for a prompt central decision on these pivotal bills.

Reddy further outlined his government's forward-looking vision, termed 'TelanganaRising 2047,' aiming to elevate Telangana to a USD one trillion economy by 2035 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047. The state's recent caste survey and SC classification are seen as courageous initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

