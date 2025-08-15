Left Menu

Global Leaders Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day

World leaders from the Maldives, United States, Singapore, and Nepal extended congratulations to India on its 79th Independence Day. The messages highlighted strong bilateral relations and a shared vision for the future. The occasion marked continued partnerships emphasizing diplomacy, innovation, and mutual support.

WASHINGTON/SINGAPORE: India's 79th Independence Day was celebrated globally with leaders from various countries sending their congratulations to New Delhi on this historic occasion.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan highlighted strong bilateral ties with India. Emphasizing mutual cooperation and people-to-people connectivity, they underscored the importance of these relationships.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba also extended warm wishes, indicating that the partnerships are foundational for a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

