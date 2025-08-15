Kharge Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct

In a forceful Independence Day address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling BJP of engaging in unethical practices to maintain political dominance. He pointed to alleged electoral irregularities, notably in Bihar, where opposition votes have reportedly been unfairly disqualified in the name of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kharge underscored his concerns by stating that living voters are being declared dead, with the impartiality of the Election Commission coming into question. He criticized the BJP's indifference to a significant number of disenfranchised voters, suggesting that the manipulation benefitted the ruling party.

The Congress leader went on to accuse the central government of deploying investigative agencies like the ED and CBI to silence political opponents, further alleging that India's global standing has suffered due to the erosion of its non-alignment policy. Kharge emphasized the importance of fair elections, recalling B R Ambedkar's words on the fundamental right to vote in a democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)