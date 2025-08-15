Operation Sindoor: A Showcase of India's Might
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav praised Operation Sindoor led by PM Modi, highlighting India's response to Pakistani terrorism. Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh for economic growth, agriculture, and employment were discussed, aligning with Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, emphasizing indigenous resources and infrastructure development.
In a recent address, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended Operation Sindoor, attributing its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership. Yadav asserted that India's robust response demonstrated its capabilities to a global audience, emphasizing the adoption of modern warfare technologies.
Yadav also reviewed initiatives within Madhya Pradesh, outlining enhancements in public welfare, employment, and infrastructure. He highlighted efforts to boost the state's economy and promote self-reliance, in line with PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' scheme. The state's economic progress and commitment to indigenous resources were underlined.
Further developments include increased per capita income and job creation, expansion in irrigation, and improved air connectivity. Yadav emphasized support for farmers and entrepreneurs, reflecting an integrated approach to economic and social growth in the state.
