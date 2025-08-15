Left Menu

Turkish Crackdown: Istanbul District Mayor Among 40 Detained in Corruption Probe

Turkish authorities have detained Inan Guney, mayor of Istanbul's Beyoglu district, alongside 40 officials, intensifying a crackdown on the opposition. This move is seen as an attempt to undermine the CHP's influence, sparking major protests following the jailing of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:24 IST
Turkish Crackdown: Istanbul District Mayor Among 40 Detained in Corruption Probe
Mayor
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities have intensified their crackdown on opposition figures by detaining Inan Guney, the mayor of Istanbul's pivotal Beyoglu district, along with 40 other officials. This aggressive action, part of a wider investigation into alleged corruption, was reported by state media, Anadolu Agency.

Guney's detention includes his bodyguard, advisor, and other aides, furthering the government's reach into the Republican People's Party (CHP). The CHP, which controls Beyoglu district, has seen similar instances of arrests targeting its members throughout this year, including the prominent arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in March.

The opposition claims these legal actions are strategically orchestrated to stifle CHP's surging power, as Erdogan's government maintains a stance on non-interference in judicial processes. Following Imamoglu's jailing, Turkey witnessed its largest protests in a decade, as citizens express concerns over democratic suppression.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025