Turkish Crackdown: Istanbul District Mayor Among 40 Detained in Corruption Probe
Turkish authorities have detained Inan Guney, mayor of Istanbul's Beyoglu district, alongside 40 officials, intensifying a crackdown on the opposition. This move is seen as an attempt to undermine the CHP's influence, sparking major protests following the jailing of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, earlier this year.
Turkish authorities have intensified their crackdown on opposition figures by detaining Inan Guney, the mayor of Istanbul's pivotal Beyoglu district, along with 40 other officials. This aggressive action, part of a wider investigation into alleged corruption, was reported by state media, Anadolu Agency.
Guney's detention includes his bodyguard, advisor, and other aides, furthering the government's reach into the Republican People's Party (CHP). The CHP, which controls Beyoglu district, has seen similar instances of arrests targeting its members throughout this year, including the prominent arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in March.
The opposition claims these legal actions are strategically orchestrated to stifle CHP's surging power, as Erdogan's government maintains a stance on non-interference in judicial processes. Following Imamoglu's jailing, Turkey witnessed its largest protests in a decade, as citizens express concerns over democratic suppression.
