Putin Applauds India's Global Influence Amid Strategic Partnership
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged India's significant global influence and praised its active role in key international issues. In messages to top Indian leaders, he underscored Russia's commitment to the strategic partnership, expressing confidence in enhancing bilateral cooperation for regional and global stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:41 IST
- Russian Federation
In a statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed India's 'well-deserved authority' in the global arena, emphasizing the country's active participation in resolving crucial international matters.
During his Independence Day messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin reaffirmed Russia's dedication to fortifying the 'special privileged strategic partnership' with India.
The Russian leader expressed optimism that joint efforts will lead to increased bilateral cooperation, benefitting both nations and enhancing regional and global stability.
