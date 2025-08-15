Putin Applauds India's Global Influence Amid Strategic Partnership

In a statement on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed India's 'well-deserved authority' in the global arena, emphasizing the country's active participation in resolving crucial international matters.

During his Independence Day messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin reaffirmed Russia's dedication to fortifying the 'special privileged strategic partnership' with India.

The Russian leader expressed optimism that joint efforts will lead to increased bilateral cooperation, benefitting both nations and enhancing regional and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)