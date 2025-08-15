Protests Erupt Over Kalyan Dombivli Meat Ban on Independence Day

In Thane district's Kalyan, protests erupted on Friday as opposition parties and community groups voiced their discontent over the local civic body's decision to impose a meat ban on Independence Day. Reacting to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's directive, demonstrators, including members from Congress, Shiv Sena, and MNS, rallied to criticize the closure of slaughterhouses.

The contentious order mandates that all licensed butchers and abattoirs remain shut for 24 hours from midnight on August 14. Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal clarified that the decision aligns with existing government orders. However, opposition parties argue the move infringes on personal freedoms.

Amid heavy police presence, the protests highlighted a broader controversy across Maharashtra, where similar bans have been enacted in other municipalities. While opposition leaders challenge the necessity of such closures, Chief Minister Fadnavis has dismissed the matter as an 'unnecessary' controversy, emphasizing the government's stance against dictating dietary choices.

