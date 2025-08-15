Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Kalyan Dombivli Meat Ban on Independence Day

Opposition parties and community groups staged protests against the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's meat ban on Independence Day. Claiming infringement of personal freedom, demonstrators criticized the civic body's order to close slaughterhouses. The government defended the decision, citing a long-standing tradition of abattoir closures on the national holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:52 IST
Protests Erupt Over Kalyan Dombivli Meat Ban on Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Thane district's Kalyan, protests erupted on Friday as opposition parties and community groups voiced their discontent over the local civic body's decision to impose a meat ban on Independence Day. Reacting to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's directive, demonstrators, including members from Congress, Shiv Sena, and MNS, rallied to criticize the closure of slaughterhouses.

The contentious order mandates that all licensed butchers and abattoirs remain shut for 24 hours from midnight on August 14. Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal clarified that the decision aligns with existing government orders. However, opposition parties argue the move infringes on personal freedoms.

Amid heavy police presence, the protests highlighted a broader controversy across Maharashtra, where similar bans have been enacted in other municipalities. While opposition leaders challenge the necessity of such closures, Chief Minister Fadnavis has dismissed the matter as an 'unnecessary' controversy, emphasizing the government's stance against dictating dietary choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025