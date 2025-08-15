Modi's Poetic Call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat at Independence Day

In a stirring Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for a self-reliant India, or 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' by leveraging local manufacturing, including fighter jet engines and artificial intelligence. His message was punctuated with poetic verses underscoring the transformative power of hard work.

Modi poetically reflected, 'The one who has worked hard, is the one who has created history,' emphasizing that India's prosperity lies in self-reliance across diverse sectors like electric vehicles and AI. He underlined this as a strategic moment for India to shape its destiny amidst global economic selfishness.

Urging the nation's active participation, Modi declared, 'This is the time to bend the time, this is the right time,' during his comprehensive 103-minute speech at the Red Fort, marking the 79th Independence Day with a vision for a 'Samriddha Bharat.'