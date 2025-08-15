J&K's Political Drama: Waheed Para Calls for Omar Abdullah's Apology

On Friday, People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Para urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to apologize to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Para accused Abdullah of not fulfilling the promises he made during last year's assembly election campaign.

Para emphasized that Abdullah's recent signature campaign is a superficial effort that trivializes the fight for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, reducing it to mere tokenism. According to Para, Abdullah had previously asked for votes based on his commitment to restore the region's pre-5th August status, but failed to deliver on this promise.

Para described Abdullah's actions not only as a retreat but as a betrayal to the people who gave him a historic mandate to advocate for Article 370 and statehood. He urged Abdullah to acknowledge his failure and apologize to the citizens for not keeping his electoral promises.

