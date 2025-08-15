J&K's Political Drama: Waheed Para Calls for Omar Abdullah's Apology
Waheed Para, a leader from the People's Democratic Party, criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for failing to fulfill election promises. Para claims Abdullah's signature campaign on statehood misrepresents his commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's pre-5th August status and calls for Abdullah to apologize for this perceived betrayal.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Para urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to apologize to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Para accused Abdullah of not fulfilling the promises he made during last year's assembly election campaign.
Para emphasized that Abdullah's recent signature campaign is a superficial effort that trivializes the fight for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, reducing it to mere tokenism. According to Para, Abdullah had previously asked for votes based on his commitment to restore the region's pre-5th August status, but failed to deliver on this promise.
Para described Abdullah's actions not only as a retreat but as a betrayal to the people who gave him a historic mandate to advocate for Article 370 and statehood. He urged Abdullah to acknowledge his failure and apologize to the citizens for not keeping his electoral promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fabricated Abuse: Viral Photo Exposed as Hoax in Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir Congress Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amid Tariffs
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Reviving Kashmir Tourism
Omar Abdullah Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Amid Tourism Revival Efforts
Italian Pears Turn Arid Kashmir Villages into Horticultural Pioneers