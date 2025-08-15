Left Menu

Modi's Red Fort Address: A Volley Against Opponents and a Call for Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the Red Fort tackled several issues, criticizing the Opposition on illegal infiltration and Indus Waters Treaty while announcing new GST reforms. He also praised the RSS, facing opposition backlash, and sought cooperation on national reforms while condemning past neglect, especially in semiconductor development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:26 IST
Modi's Red Fort Address: A Volley Against Opponents and a Call for Progress
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong critique of the Opposition during his Independence Day speech, addressing issues such as illegal infiltration and economic reforms. Speaking from the Red Fort, he sought to counter opposition critiques on government actions regarding backward class welfare and diversity.

Modi announced next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms set for implementation around Diwali, urging opposition parties to support these advancements. He also offered praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), drawing ire from critics who labeled his remarks as politically motivated.

Further, Modi highlighted plans to address India's demography changes due to unlawful infiltration and criticized previous administrations for stalling semiconductor development. He encouraged collaborative efforts for structural reforms, emphasizing the need to prioritize backward regions and amend outdated laws for public benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025