Modi's Red Fort Address: A Volley Against Opponents and a Call for Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the Red Fort tackled several issues, criticizing the Opposition on illegal infiltration and Indus Waters Treaty while announcing new GST reforms. He also praised the RSS, facing opposition backlash, and sought cooperation on national reforms while condemning past neglect, especially in semiconductor development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong critique of the Opposition during his Independence Day speech, addressing issues such as illegal infiltration and economic reforms. Speaking from the Red Fort, he sought to counter opposition critiques on government actions regarding backward class welfare and diversity.
Modi announced next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms set for implementation around Diwali, urging opposition parties to support these advancements. He also offered praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), drawing ire from critics who labeled his remarks as politically motivated.
Further, Modi highlighted plans to address India's demography changes due to unlawful infiltration and criticized previous administrations for stalling semiconductor development. He encouraged collaborative efforts for structural reforms, emphasizing the need to prioritize backward regions and amend outdated laws for public benefit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
