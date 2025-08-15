BJP Criticizes Key Congress Leaders for Missing Independence Day Event
The BJP criticized Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for skipping the official Independence Day event at the Red Fort. BJP spokespersons labeled the Congress as choosing 'politics over the nation' and accused them of disrespecting the country's significant celebration and national symbols.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for not attending the official Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of displaying disrespect for national unity by branding them as the 'Islamabad National Congress' or the 'Italian National Congress' instead of the Indian National Congress.
Amit Malviya of the BJP's IT cell noted that Rahul Gandhi's absence from such an important national occasion sends a negative signal about his dedication. Others like Pradeep Bhandari questioned their priorities, emphasizing the need to prioritize nation over politics, especially on such significant days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
