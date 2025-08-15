Ramdev's Vision: India's New Global Alliance to Counter America's Influence

Yoga guru Ramdev has proclaimed that India is set to ally with Russia and China to challenge what he describes as the 'political and economic hooliganism of America'. The statement was made during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Patanjali University.

Ramdev emphasized that this new alliance would convey a powerful message globally, asserting India's determination to remain independent of American influence. He dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim about the Indian economy being 'dead', highlighting its rapid progress.

He urged the embrace of indigenous products for economic and intellectual freedom, while critiquing Pakistan's nuclear capabilities. The event also featured Patanjali Yogpeeth's general secretary Balkrishna, who discussed Patanjali's contributions to ayurveda, yoga, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)