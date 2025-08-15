Left Menu

Ramdev's Vision: India's New Global Alliance to Counter America's Influence

Yoga guru Ramdev announced India's forthcoming collaboration with Russia and China to tackle American dominance, marking a significant shift in global alliances. Emphasizing economic self-reliance, he called for adopting indigenous products. At a recent event, he criticized US policies and highlighted India's resilience and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:43 IST
Ramdev's Vision: India's New Global Alliance to Counter America's Influence
Ramdev
  • Country:
  • India

Yoga guru Ramdev has proclaimed that India is set to ally with Russia and China to challenge what he describes as the 'political and economic hooliganism of America'. The statement was made during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Patanjali University.

Ramdev emphasized that this new alliance would convey a powerful message globally, asserting India's determination to remain independent of American influence. He dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim about the Indian economy being 'dead', highlighting its rapid progress.

He urged the embrace of indigenous products for economic and intellectual freedom, while critiquing Pakistan's nuclear capabilities. The event also featured Patanjali Yogpeeth's general secretary Balkrishna, who discussed Patanjali's contributions to ayurveda, yoga, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025