Left Menu

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Passes Away at 80

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died at age 80 while receiving treatment in a Chennai hospital. Admitted to the ICU following an accident in August, he couldn't recover. Ganesan served as Nagaland's governor since February 2023. He was under intensive monitoring after sustaining a head injury at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:50 IST
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Passes Away at 80
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan
  • Country:
  • India

La Ganesan, the Governor of Nagaland, passed away on Friday night in a private hospital in Chennai, according to an official from Raj Bhavan.

The 80-year-old had been receiving intensive care for a head injury he sustained after collapsing at his home in August.

Having been sworn in as the 21st Governor of Nagaland in February 2023, Ganesan's tenure was brief yet impactful. His sudden demise has left a vacuum in the state's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025