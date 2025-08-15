Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Passes Away at 80
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died at age 80 while receiving treatment in a Chennai hospital. Admitted to the ICU following an accident in August, he couldn't recover. Ganesan served as Nagaland's governor since February 2023. He was under intensive monitoring after sustaining a head injury at home.
La Ganesan, the Governor of Nagaland, passed away on Friday night in a private hospital in Chennai, according to an official from Raj Bhavan.
The 80-year-old had been receiving intensive care for a head injury he sustained after collapsing at his home in August.
Having been sworn in as the 21st Governor of Nagaland in February 2023, Ganesan's tenure was brief yet impactful. His sudden demise has left a vacuum in the state's leadership.
