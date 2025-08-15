India's Roadmap to Prosperity: PM Modi's Vision for a Strong Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic vision in his national address, emphasizing India's achievements over the past 11 years, current strengths, and future goals for a prosperous nation.

Key initiatives include 'Operation Sindoor' for counter-terrorism, 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' for infrastructure security, and the 'High-Powered Demography Mission' to eliminate infiltration. Additionally, efforts toward agricultural benefits, energy self-reliance, and advancements in space technology were highlighted.

Moreover, the 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' promises economic growth by supporting small businesses and new employees. These reforms aim to make India more self-reliant and economically robust, moving toward becoming the world's third-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)