Bolsonaro's Trial: A Test of Brazil's Democracy

Brazil's Supreme Court is set to begin the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election. This trial will take place from September 2-12. Bolsonaro, denying the accusations, faces allegations of conspiring with allies against President Lula da Silva.

A five-judge panel of Brazil's Supreme Court is poised to begin the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro on September 2, accused of plotting a coup following his electoral defeat. This critical trial period is set to unfold from September 2-12, amid heightened national and international scrutiny.

Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin, leading the panel, has meticulously scheduled the court sessions, according to a recently released court document. Bolsonaro stands accused of conspiring with allies to violently overturn his 2022 electoral loss to the current left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Despite these serious allegations, Bolsonaro fervently denies any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, his legal team has opted not to comment, as the trial approaches what could be a pivotal moment in Brazil's judicial and political landscape.

