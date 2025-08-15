Trump's Ceasefire Push at Putin Summit
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about outcomes for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing his desire for a rapid ceasefire and the involvement of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
On Friday, aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump admitted uncertainty regarding success metrics for his anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation with reporters, Trump underscored his primary goal: a ceasefire.
Trump clarified, 'I can't tell you that. I don't know. There's nothing set in stone. I want certain things. I want a ceasefire.' He reiterated the urgency of achieving a ceasefire, noting his dissatisfaction if it is not accomplished promptly.
The President emphasized the involvement of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in peace efforts, stating, 'I want the killing to stop.'
