Left Menu

Trump's Ceasefire Push at Putin Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about outcomes for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing his desire for a rapid ceasefire and the involvement of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:19 IST
Trump's Ceasefire Push at Putin Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump admitted uncertainty regarding success metrics for his anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation with reporters, Trump underscored his primary goal: a ceasefire.

Trump clarified, 'I can't tell you that. I don't know. There's nothing set in stone. I want certain things. I want a ceasefire.' He reiterated the urgency of achieving a ceasefire, noting his dissatisfaction if it is not accomplished promptly.

The President emphasized the involvement of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in peace efforts, stating, 'I want the killing to stop.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025