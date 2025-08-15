Left Menu

Portugal Condemns Expulsion of Media Teams from Guinea-Bissau Amid Election Unrest

Portugal’s government criticized Guinea-Bissau for expelling teams from its state news agency Lusa and RTP broadcasters ahead of a postponed election. Portugal’s Foreign Ministry summoned Guinea-Bissau’s ambassador for explanations. The move adds to tensions as President Embalo extends his term, amid unresolved electoral disputes in the West African nation.

Ahead of a critical but delayed election, Portugal has condemned Guinea-Bissau's decision to expel its media teams from the region. State news agency Lusa and two African units of RTP were ordered to cease operations, prompting Portugal's Foreign Ministry to urgently demand explanations.

In a swift response, Portugal's government summoned the ambassador of Guinea-Bissau for clarifications, labeling the expulsion as 'highly reprehensible and unjustifiable.' No official reasons were given by the authorities of Guinea-Bissau, whose President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, recently prolonged his term, fueling existing tensions.

The situation in Guinea-Bissau has become increasingly volatile, with political disputes and unresolved storylines regarding President Embalo's tenure. As the nation, marked by a turbulent past of military coups, prepares for elections on November 23, international observers remain concerned about potential unrest.

