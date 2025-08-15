Left Menu

NCP's Unwavering Commitment to Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar Ideals Amidst New Alliance

Praful Patel, NCP working president, affirmed the party's allegiance to the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology while joining the BJP alliance. Despite political shifts, Patel emphasized no compromise on social reform ideals championed by Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar, maintaining a firm stance amidst the alliance with the BJP-Shiv Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP working president Praful Patel reiterated the party's steadfast commitment to the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology, despite aligning with the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra. Patel assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that their core values would remain unchanged.

An NCP faction, under Ajit Pawar, diverged from its original party to collaborate with BJP-Shiv Sena in 2023. Speaking publicly, Patel emphasized, 'We declared to PM Modi that while we support your alliance, we remain true to Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideals.'

This ideology, embraced by Patel, draws from social reformers like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Dr. B R Ambedkar, ensuring no ideological compromise occurs.

