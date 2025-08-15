BJP Parliamentary Board to Choose Vice Presidential Candidate

The BJP parliamentary board is preparing to meet on August 17 to finalize their choice for the vice presidential candidate of the party-led ruling alliance.

The National Democratic Alliance, having given the authority to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda, will select the candidate before the final date for nomination submission on August 21.

Parliamentary proceedings are set to reconvene on August 18, providing the NDA candidate an opportunity to attend meetings with allies prior to nomination filing. An election will only take place if the Opposition criticizes its own candidate, anticipated for September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)