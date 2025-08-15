BJP Parliamentary Board to Choose Vice Presidential Candidate
The BJP parliamentary board will convene on August 17 to decide on the NDA's vice presidential candidate. Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Nadda have been tasked with the selection. The nomination deadline is August 21, with the election, if contested, set for September 9.
The BJP parliamentary board is preparing to meet on August 17 to finalize their choice for the vice presidential candidate of the party-led ruling alliance.
The National Democratic Alliance, having given the authority to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda, will select the candidate before the final date for nomination submission on August 21.
Parliamentary proceedings are set to reconvene on August 18, providing the NDA candidate an opportunity to attend meetings with allies prior to nomination filing. An election will only take place if the Opposition criticizes its own candidate, anticipated for September 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
