U.S.-Russia Diplomatic Rendezvous: Key Figures Meet Putin

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump will face Russian President Vladimir Putin, as confirmed by the White House. Trump will be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the high-level discussions, a lunch is scheduled where top U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles, will join.

The meeting underscores the complex relations between the two nations and the critical role of diplomatic negotiation in international politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)