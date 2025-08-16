Summit of Warmth, No Resolution

The Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded without any agreement on ending Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine. Met with anticipation, the leaders showed personal warmth but lacked substantive progress in negotiations.

Upon greeting on Alaska's tarmac, both leaders displayed camaraderie reminiscent of old friends meeting after a long absence. Despite this affinity, the media appearance that followed showed a lack of forward movement in achieving peace. Trump's rhetoric was notably devoid of his earlier criticisms of Putin.

The talks were portrayed as making 'great progress,' yet no ceasefire deal was reached. Disappointment followed a summit marked by lofty but unmet expectations. The opportunity was significant for Putin, granting him a platform despite his international isolation, but it resulted in no concrete advances towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)