Congress Unveils 'Laapata Vote' Video Criticizing Alleged Vote Theft

The Congress party has intensified its campaign against alleged 'vote theft' by releasing a video titled 'Laapata Vote'. Featuring a storyline of stolen votes, the video highlights concerns over electoral fraud. The initiative is part of Congress's broader effort demanding accountability from the electoral commission and promoting digital voter rolls.

The Congress party has escalated its campaign against alleged vote theft by unveiling a provocative video titled 'Laapata Vote'.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to social media to announce the video's release, emphasizing the public's awakening against covert electoral malpractices. The campaign aligns with the party's push to hold the electoral commission accountable.

The video dramatizes a scenario of poll station chaos, where voters find their ballots already cast, underscoring the Congress's call for digital voter rolls to prevent such discrepancies. The party also launched a web portal to rally public support and report irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

