World Leaders Convene After Key U.S.-Russia Meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders following Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The conversation, lasting an hour, included seven European leaders and the NATO secretary general discussing international diplomatic strategies.

French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a substantial phone discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump and multiple European leaders on Saturday. This communication ensued after Trump's pivotal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, as disclosed by the Elysee office in a formal statement.

The call extended for one hour, demonstrating the significant weight of the topics concerning the recent diplomatic engagement. Among the European dignitaries participating were Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Freidrich Merz, Keir Starmer, Giorgia Meloni, Alexander Stubb, and Karol Nawrocki, in addition to the NATO secretary general.

This high-level dialogue underscores the international community's vested interest in the outcomes of the U.S.-Russia meeting, highlighting an earnest commitment to maintaining strategic alliances amid prevailing global tensions.

