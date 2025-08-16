Left Menu

Zelenskiy to Discuss Ukraine Peace Prospects with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet Donald Trump in Washington to discuss Ukraine's security and the ongoing war with Russia. Following Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin, both leaders called the talks productive, but no ceasefire was reached. Zelenskiy supports a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced plans to travel to Washington to engage in discussions with Donald Trump. This meeting follows a recent summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Despite productive discussions, no agreement was reached to pause Russia's actions in Ukraine. In a lengthy call with Trump and NATO allies, Zelenskiy expressed support for a proposed trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia to address security concerns and seek a resolution to the conflict.

During the call, Trump suggested that a comprehensive peace agreement would be preferable to a ceasefire, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid. Key leaders, including those from the European Commission and NATO, were briefed about the summit's outcomes.

