Zelenskiy to Discuss Ukraine Peace Prospects with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced plans to travel to Washington to engage in discussions with Donald Trump. This meeting follows a recent summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Despite productive discussions, no agreement was reached to pause Russia's actions in Ukraine. In a lengthy call with Trump and NATO allies, Zelenskiy expressed support for a proposed trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia to address security concerns and seek a resolution to the conflict.

During the call, Trump suggested that a comprehensive peace agreement would be preferable to a ceasefire, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid. Key leaders, including those from the European Commission and NATO, were briefed about the summit's outcomes.