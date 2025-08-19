Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Bolsters Naval Power Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has condemned joint US-South Korea military drills, describing them as provocations. During an inspection of a new destroyer, he pledged to expand nuclear capabilities rapidly. Despite calls for dialogue, tensions remain high on the Korean Peninsula due to North Korea's advancing military program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sharply criticized the United States and South Korea for their joint military exercises, labeling them as increasingly aggressive and provocatory. His comments came during an inspection of the warship Choe Hyon, reinforcing his commitment to expand North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

The Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday that Kim's visit to Nampo was aimed at countering what he perceives as military provocations by allies. He described the joint drills as a challenge to North Korea's sovereignty, prompting calls for immediate expansion and upgrading of nuclear forces.

The US and South Korean militaries have started their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, intended to bolster defense against North Korean threats. The extensive drills include tens of thousands of soldiers, a reflection of the allies' resolve to deter North Korean aggression amid growing regional tensions.

