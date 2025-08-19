Assam CM's Warning: Unchecked Visitation and Political Intrigues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns over outsiders visiting the state with alleged intentions to disrupt local affairs. Speaking at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, he assured strict action against those stepping beyond legal limits, particularly related to sensitive political matters.

The Chief Minister's statements came amidst investigations into a newborn's death due to suspected medical negligence. Sarma confirmed the formation of an inquiry committee to address the alleged oversight, promising accountability and justice for the grieving family.

Highlighting irregularities in the National Register of Citizens process, Sarma accused certain activists of fabricating records. He also alleged connections between Assam's politics and foreign funding, naming influential figures potentially involved. Government efforts to tackle encroachment in forest areas continue with judicial backing.

