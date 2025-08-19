Left Menu

Justice Reddy: A Unified Opposition's Consensus for VP Race

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudhershan Reddy is the joint candidate chosen by opposition parties for the Vice-Presidential election, as announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Reddy, who also served as the first Lokayukta of Goa, is supported unanimously by the ALL INDIA bloc parties.

In a noteworthy development ahead of the Vice-Presidential polls, former Supreme Court judge B Sudhershan Reddy has been nominated as the joint candidate by opposition parties. The announcement came from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.

Reddy, distinguished for his tenure as a Supreme Court judge and later as the first Lokayukta of Goa, emerged as a consensus choice among the opposition coalition, known as the ALL INDIA bloc.

This unified decision is being hailed by Kharge as a significant achievement for democratic processes in the country, demonstrating the collective strength and agreement among the opposition parties.

