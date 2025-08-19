Left Menu

Congress Intensifies Protest Following EC's Dismissal of 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticizes the Election Commission after its refutation of 'vote chori' allegations. The party plans to escalate protests, questioning EC fairness. CEC Gyanesh Kumar demands an affidavit or apology from Rahul Gandhi regarding the allegations, amid strong Opposition reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:47 IST
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Election Commission of India's press conference on Sunday that addressed Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram stated that the event confirmed suspicions of the EC's lack of fairness. He announced plans to intensify their protests, claiming the electoral process is flawed.

Chidambaram criticized the ruling BJP's continued focus on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, questioning their governance priorities. He remarked on the BJP's inability to look forward, highlighting their issues with addressing contemporary challenges rather than nostalgically targeting Nehru.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar dismissed 'vote theft' claims as an affront to the Constitution. He requested Rahul Gandhi provide either an affidavit or an apology within seven days, suggesting absence of proof equates to baseless allegations, amidst Opposition criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

