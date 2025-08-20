Contentious Amendment Bill Stirs Political Controversy
The proposed Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to disqualify ministers with serious criminal charges, has been critiqued by opposition MPs as a tactic to destabilize non-BJP state governments. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce three significant bills in the Lok Sabha.
On Wednesday, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N.K. Premachandran criticized the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, accusing the central government of using it as a tool to destabilize non-BJP-ruled states. The bill targets removing the PM, CMs, and ministers with significant criminal allegations.
Premachandran asserted to ANI that the legislation seems designed to challenge the opposition-governed states, suggesting an ulterior motive from the government. He noted that central investigation agencies often scrutinize non-BJP state governments, implying vulnerability to such measures.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to propose several bills, including the contentious amendment to the Constitution. Plans include presenting the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, with provisions for removing chief ministers or ministers facing serious charges, pending parliamentary review.
