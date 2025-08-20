Animal Rights Protest: Gujarat Man's Attack on Delhi CM Sparks Controversy
A Gujarat man's mother claims her son attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta not for political reasons, but to protest a Supreme Court order on stray dogs. The accused, Rajesh Sakaria, is said to be an animal lover who traveled to Delhi to voice his concerns about animal relocation.
A Gujarat man's assault on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stirred controversy, with the accused's mother asserting that her son acted not out of political motivation but in protest of a Supreme Court decision regarding stray dogs.
The incident occurred during a public meeting in Delhi's Civil Lines, where Sakaria handed over documents to the chief minister before attacking her, according to BJP sources. Sakaria, a resident of Rajkot's Gokul Park, has been detained and is under police interrogation.
His mother, Bhanuben, describes her son as an animal lover upset over the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi, emphasizing his lack of political affiliations. Sakaria had informed his family of his participation in protests over the phone, citing his love for animals as his primary motive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
