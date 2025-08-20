Left Menu

Animal Rights Protest: Gujarat Man's Attack on Delhi CM Sparks Controversy

A Gujarat man's mother claims her son attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta not for political reasons, but to protest a Supreme Court order on stray dogs. The accused, Rajesh Sakaria, is said to be an animal lover who traveled to Delhi to voice his concerns about animal relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:33 IST
Animal Rights Protest: Gujarat Man's Attack on Delhi CM Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Gujarat man's assault on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stirred controversy, with the accused's mother asserting that her son acted not out of political motivation but in protest of a Supreme Court decision regarding stray dogs.

The incident occurred during a public meeting in Delhi's Civil Lines, where Sakaria handed over documents to the chief minister before attacking her, according to BJP sources. Sakaria, a resident of Rajkot's Gokul Park, has been detained and is under police interrogation.

His mother, Bhanuben, describes her son as an animal lover upset over the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi, emphasizing his lack of political affiliations. Sakaria had informed his family of his participation in protests over the phone, citing his love for animals as his primary motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025