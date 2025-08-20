Left Menu

Xi Jinping Revisits Tibet Amidst Strategic Diplomatic Developments

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Lhasa to mark Tibet's 60th anniversary as an autonomous region, highlighting strategic diplomatic ties amidst border tensions. His visit underscores China's sustained focus on Tibet, a region with historical protests against Chinese rule and significant geopolitical importance due to its proximity to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:17 IST
Xi Jinping Revisits Tibet Amidst Strategic Diplomatic Developments
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Lhasa on Wednesday, marking his second visit to Tibet as China's leader. The visit commemorates the 60th anniversary since Tibet was designated an autonomous region.

The Tibet Autonomous Region was established in 1965, six years after the 14th Dalai Lama fled to India following a failed uprising. The region's designation was intended to grant ethnic minorities greater political freedom, though critics claim China's rule remains "oppressive."

Xi's 2021 visit was viewed by analysts as a show of confidence from the Communist Party, signaling perceived stability in a historically protest-prone region. His current visit aligns with efforts to mend relations with India, following earlier border conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025