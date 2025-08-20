Xi Jinping Revisits Tibet Amidst Strategic Diplomatic Developments
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Lhasa to mark Tibet's 60th anniversary as an autonomous region, highlighting strategic diplomatic ties amidst border tensions. His visit underscores China's sustained focus on Tibet, a region with historical protests against Chinese rule and significant geopolitical importance due to its proximity to India.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Lhasa on Wednesday, marking his second visit to Tibet as China's leader. The visit commemorates the 60th anniversary since Tibet was designated an autonomous region.
The Tibet Autonomous Region was established in 1965, six years after the 14th Dalai Lama fled to India following a failed uprising. The region's designation was intended to grant ethnic minorities greater political freedom, though critics claim China's rule remains "oppressive."
Xi's 2021 visit was viewed by analysts as a show of confidence from the Communist Party, signaling perceived stability in a historically protest-prone region. His current visit aligns with efforts to mend relations with India, following earlier border conflicts.
