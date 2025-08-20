Left Menu

Quiroga's Vision: Bolivia's Resources for the People

Bolivian presidential hopeful Jorge Quiroga aims to revolutionize the country's economy by granting Bolivians ownership stakes in natural resources like lithium and gas. Quiroga seeks to mend ties with the U.S. and promises bold reforms, including cuts and privatization, despite criticism from Bolivia's Indigenous majority.

Jorge 'Tuto' Quiroga, a Bolivian presidential candidate, is advocating for sweeping economic reforms that include granting citizens ownership stakes in key natural resources, such as lithium and gas. He aims to implement these reforms if elected in October, hoping to address the country's economic challenges and strengthen its economy.

Quiroga emerged as a leading conservative contender, garnering significant support in the first round of elections. Now facing a runoff against centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz, Quiroga seeks to introduce policies that will dramatically shift Bolivia's economic landscape, with proposals for privatization and spending cuts.

Despite criticism, particularly from Bolivia's Indigenous community, Quiroga maintains a pragmatic stance on international relations and aims to improve ties with the United States. His platform highlights the importance of legal accountability and openness to bipartisan collaboration in passing necessary legislation for economic stability.

