NDA's Synergistic Drive Amid Bihar's Political Crossroads

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is gearing up for a significant organizational campaign in Bihar, as it aims to fortify its political standing ahead of the critical state elections set for October-November. This maneuver comes amidst an aggressive campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is challenging the ruling party.

The NDA has structured itself into 14 distinct committees, each co-chaired by leaders from its main components, the BJP and the JD(U). These committees are tasked with orchestrating worker meetings at various locations across Bihar. The initiative aims to boost collaboration among NDA constituents, deploying meetings in two phases.

This strategic move is seen as a counteraction to the opposition's allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While the opposition accuses the Election Commission of electoral malpractice in favor of the NDA, the ruling alliance plans a large-scale outreach campaign to consolidate support and dispel adversarial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)