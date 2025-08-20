Left Menu

Political Allies Rally for Naveen Patnaik's Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge contacted former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is hospitalized due to dehydration. Both leaders enquired about his health and wished for a speedy recovery. Patnaik's condition has stabilized, and he urged supporters to visit his residence post-discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reached out to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is currently hospitalized, to check on his condition and wish him a swift recovery.

Naveen Patnaik, who is being treated at a private hospital for dehydration, received calls from the top political leaders as he continues his recovery. The Prime Minister suggested that Patnaik rest for a while and extended an invitation for him to visit Delhi soon.

Hospital officials report that Patnaik's health has improved since his admission on Sunday, and he is now stable. Patnaik expressed gratitude to his supporters and fellow party leaders for their concern and looks forward to welcoming them at his residence after discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

