SAD's Sukhbir Badal Criticizes Punjab CM Mann for Ignoring Sangrur's Development

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal accuses Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of neglecting Sangrur's development, while alleging AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's dominant influence. He vows to prioritize Punjabi interests and panthic ideals, promising change if SAD gains governance. The critique was part of a 40th anniversary event for Harchand Singh Longowal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:43 IST
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), launched a scathing critique of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, accusing him of neglecting the interests of Sangrur since taking office. Badal charged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal controls the state's affairs, overshadowing Mann's leadership.

Addressing a party conference marking the 40th death anniversary of Harchand Singh Longowal in his native village, Badal criticized Mann's lack of contributions to Sangrur, pointing to unfulfilled promises such as a medical college in Mastuana Sahib. He asserted that Mann has failed both as a leader and as a representative of Sangrur.

Badal further alleged that Mann has become a figurehead with Kejriwal residing in the New Sheesh Mahal at Mohali. According to him, senior AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain hold sway over Punjab's ministries. He assured the public that the SAD would address their concerns, advocating for changes to ensure government jobs go to Punjabis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

