SAD's Sukhbir Badal Criticizes Punjab CM Mann for Ignoring Sangrur's Development
SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal accuses Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of neglecting Sangrur's development, while alleging AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's dominant influence. He vows to prioritize Punjabi interests and panthic ideals, promising change if SAD gains governance. The critique was part of a 40th anniversary event for Harchand Singh Longowal.
- Country:
- India
Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), launched a scathing critique of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, accusing him of neglecting the interests of Sangrur since taking office. Badal charged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal controls the state's affairs, overshadowing Mann's leadership.
Addressing a party conference marking the 40th death anniversary of Harchand Singh Longowal in his native village, Badal criticized Mann's lack of contributions to Sangrur, pointing to unfulfilled promises such as a medical college in Mastuana Sahib. He asserted that Mann has failed both as a leader and as a representative of Sangrur.
Badal further alleged that Mann has become a figurehead with Kejriwal residing in the New Sheesh Mahal at Mohali. According to him, senior AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain hold sway over Punjab's ministries. He assured the public that the SAD would address their concerns, advocating for changes to ensure government jobs go to Punjabis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Heritage Debate: Savarkar Sadan Awaits Protection Status
PCB Elevates Sadia Iqbal in Women's Cricket Contracts with Significant Pay Hike
Political Turmoil: Assault on Swami Prasad Maurya amid Rising Tensions
SAD Launches Protest Against AAP's Controversial Land Pooling Policy
SAD Fights Back: AAP's Land Pooling Policy Criticized as Land-Grabbing Scheme