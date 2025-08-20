SAD's Sukhbir Badal Criticizes Punjab CM Mann for Ignoring Sangrur's Development

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), launched a scathing critique of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, accusing him of neglecting the interests of Sangrur since taking office. Badal charged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal controls the state's affairs, overshadowing Mann's leadership.

Addressing a party conference marking the 40th death anniversary of Harchand Singh Longowal in his native village, Badal criticized Mann's lack of contributions to Sangrur, pointing to unfulfilled promises such as a medical college in Mastuana Sahib. He asserted that Mann has failed both as a leader and as a representative of Sangrur.

Badal further alleged that Mann has become a figurehead with Kejriwal residing in the New Sheesh Mahal at Mohali. According to him, senior AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain hold sway over Punjab's ministries. He assured the public that the SAD would address their concerns, advocating for changes to ensure government jobs go to Punjabis.

(With inputs from agencies.)