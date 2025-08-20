Ruckus in Himachal Assembly Over Job Numbers

A heated debate erupted in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as opposition BJP and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu clashed over employment data on Wednesday. The BJP accused the government of providing misleading job figures, alleging failure to fulfill electoral promises of one lakh jobs annually.

Chief Minister Sukhu defended his administration, stating that 23,191 jobs had been created, along with 5,960 new posts in various departments. He cited significant appointments in education, health, and forest departments. However, BJP members questioned discrepancies between current figures and previous government statements.

The chief minister also elaborated on upcoming appointments in multiple sectors, including education and law enforcement. As tensions soared, BJP members walked out, accusing Sukhu of evading questions. The government later clarified figures included both government and private sector jobs, adding to the controversy.

