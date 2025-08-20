Salman Khurshid Takes Helm of Congress Foreign Affairs Amid Push for Private HEI Reservations

In a significant organizational reshuffle, Congress on Wednesday appointed Salman Khurshid as the chairperson of its Foreign Affairs Department, succeeding Anand Sharma, who resigned earlier this month. The party also named Brijendra Singh and Arathi Krishna as vice chairpersons, according to an official statement.

The Congress expressed gratitude for the contributions of outgoing chairperson Anand Sharma, while pressing the central government to implement the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education's recommendations for reservations in private higher educational institutions for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC).

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized in a statement that the report, chaired by senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, advocates reservations in private HEIs under Article 15(5) of the Constitution, an amendment introduced by the UPA government in 2006. Ramesh called on the Modi government to act, reminding them of Congress's commitment in their 2024 manifesto.

