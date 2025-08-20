Left Menu

Salman Khurshid Takes Helm of Congress Foreign Affairs Amid Push for Private HEI Reservations

Congress appoints Salman Khurshid as Foreign Affairs chair, following Anand Sharma's resignation. The party urges the Modi government to act on reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in private higher educational institutions, with a report by the Parliamentary Committee, chaired by Digvijaya Singh, advocating for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:18 IST
Salman Khurshid Takes Helm of Congress Foreign Affairs Amid Push for Private HEI Reservations
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant organizational reshuffle, Congress on Wednesday appointed Salman Khurshid as the chairperson of its Foreign Affairs Department, succeeding Anand Sharma, who resigned earlier this month. The party also named Brijendra Singh and Arathi Krishna as vice chairpersons, according to an official statement.

The Congress expressed gratitude for the contributions of outgoing chairperson Anand Sharma, while pressing the central government to implement the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education's recommendations for reservations in private higher educational institutions for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC).

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized in a statement that the report, chaired by senior party leader Digvijaya Singh, advocates reservations in private HEIs under Article 15(5) of the Constitution, an amendment introduced by the UPA government in 2006. Ramesh called on the Modi government to act, reminding them of Congress's commitment in their 2024 manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025