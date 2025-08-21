Uproar in Uttarakhand: Dhami Criticizes Congress Over Assembly Disruptions

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday slammed Congress legislators for causing repeated disruptions during the Uttarakhand Assembly's Monsoon session, preventing vital discussions on pressing issues such as the Dharali disaster.

The session was adjourned sine die ahead of lunch, concluding a notably short monsoon session of just one and a half days.

Congress MLAs had protested alleged rigging in state panchayat elections and deteriorating law and order, even staging an overnight protest in the House, which Dhami dismissed as an 'oppurtunistic drama' for publicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)