Propaganda Accusations Ignite Political Tension in Karnataka

Karnataka BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy accused Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil of masterminding propaganda against Dharmasthala. Allegations involve mass burial claims in the temple town. Reddy demands an inquiry into Senthil's role, citing past grievances and political motives, amid forensic investigations of discovered remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:36 IST
Karnataka's BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy has launched a fierce accusation against Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, alleging that Senthil orchestrated a propaganda campaign against the temple town of Dharmasthala.

Reddy's claims come amidst an investigation into allegations of mass murders and illegal burials in Dharmasthala, which have surfaced over the past two decades. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team to delve into these serious allegations, and forensic results are eagerly awaited.

Reddy insists that Senthil, a former IAS officer, has a history of opposing Hindu interests and challenged him to face an inquiry to clarify his involvement in the purported propaganda.

