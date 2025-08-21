Bolivia's Presidential Election: A Tipping Point for the Amazon?

Bolivia's imminent presidential election promises a major shift following nearly two decades of socialist governance. Yet, many Indigenous and environmental leaders are uncertain about its ability to spark meaningful change in curbing deforestation, wildfires, or pollution in the Amazon.

Vying for leadership are centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz and former right-wing president Jorge 'Tuto' Quiroga. Both candidates pledge transformative policies, although they are deeply entangled in an economic model critics argue has long exacerbated environmental degradation in one of South America's most diverse ecosystems.

With the Amazon spanning nine countries and crucial to global climate regulation, Bolivia's handling of its portion is under scrutiny. Despite campaign promises, environmental concerns take a backseat, overshadowed by broader economic policies continuing to threaten one of the world's vital ecological areas.

