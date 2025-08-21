Left Menu

Bolivia's Presidential Election: A Tipping Point for the Amazon?

The forthcoming presidential election in Bolivia promises change after years of socialist rule, but Indigenous and environmental leaders remain skeptical about its potential impact on deforestation and pollution. The candidates, Sen. Rodrigo Paz and former president Jorge 'Tuto' Quiroga, offer conflicting visions amid ongoing environmental crises impacting the Amazon.

Bolivia's imminent presidential election promises a major shift following nearly two decades of socialist governance. Yet, many Indigenous and environmental leaders are uncertain about its ability to spark meaningful change in curbing deforestation, wildfires, or pollution in the Amazon.

Vying for leadership are centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz and former right-wing president Jorge 'Tuto' Quiroga. Both candidates pledge transformative policies, although they are deeply entangled in an economic model critics argue has long exacerbated environmental degradation in one of South America's most diverse ecosystems.

With the Amazon spanning nine countries and crucial to global climate regulation, Bolivia's handling of its portion is under scrutiny. Despite campaign promises, environmental concerns take a backseat, overshadowed by broader economic policies continuing to threaten one of the world's vital ecological areas.

