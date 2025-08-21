Texas Republicans Push Mid-Decade Redistricting Amid Partisan Tensions
Texas lawmakers have passed a new congressional district map aiming to shift five Democratic seats to Republican control, sparking accusations of gerrymandering. Democrats ended a statehouse walkout, allowing the vote. The map is expected to bolster Republicans' hold amid similar redistricting efforts nationwide.
In a significant political move, Texas lawmakers have approved a new congressional district map intended to turn five Democratic-held U.S. House seats over to Republicans, intensifying the partisan fight ahead of next year's midterm elections.
The map's passage, facilitated by President Donald Trump's backing, follows a two-week walkout by Democratic lawmakers, underscoring the contentious nature of the redistricting battle. The Texas House approved the measure with an 88-52 vote along party lines, and it now awaits Republican Governor Greg Abbott's signature.
Nationwide, similar redistricting endeavors are gaining momentum, with states like Ohio and Florida following Texas' lead. The controversial practice of gerrymandering, legal for partisan advantage but prohibited when racially discriminatory, remains a hot-button issue, with Democrats vowing legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
