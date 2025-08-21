Powell's Jackson Hole Farewell: A Market's Anticipated Address

The Federal Reserve's anticipated Jackson Hole symposium is capturing the attention of global markets. Central bankers worldwide convene, with particular interest in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's farewell speech amid his tenure's scrutiny by former President Trump, especially on interest rate decisions.

Markets are keen on Powell's insights, anticipating hints on a potential September interest rate cut following a weak payroll report. Inflation trends remain uncertain, as consumer and producer price data show mixed signals. Investors speculate an 80% chance of a quarter-point cut on September 17, despite varied opinions within the Fed.

Trump's influence over the Federal Reserve remains controversial following allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook and implications of political bias. Meanwhile, global stock markets exhibit mixed reactions to recent economic news, with Asian markets adjusting to rallies and selloffs, while the U.S. retail sector, led by Walmart's financial releases, seeks clarity on consumer health.