Parliament Set to Debate Key Constitutional Amendments: Amit Shah Moves for Joint Committee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to propose a motion in Rajya Sabha to establish a Joint Committee for three crucial bills. The bills involve constitutional amendments and changes to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
In a significant move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to introduce a motion in the Rajya Sabha, seeking approval for forming a Joint Committee of Parliament. The objective is to deliberate on three pivotal bills, including amendments to the Constitution of India, modifications to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and adjustments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The Rajya Sabha's business schedule highlights the motion, advocating for the House to accept the Lok Sabha's recommendation for joint committee participation. It proposes the nomination of ten Rajya Sabha members by the Deputy Chairman to this committee, tasked with evaluating the proposed legislative amendments and submitting recommendations.
Moreover, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekawat and Kirti Vardhan Singh are slated to present reports for their respective ministries. Amid these legislative activities, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, emphasizing the need for backing the government's legislative agenda.
