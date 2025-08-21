Shinawatra Family Faces Legal Battles Amid Political Uncertainty in Thailand

The influential Shinawatra family in Thailand is confronting pivotal court decisions that could challenge their political legacy. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces potential unseating over an alleged ethics breach, while her father, Thaksin, could be sent back to prison due to past allegations.

Thailand's economy, suffering from weak growth and high debt, faces further instability as Paetongtarn's coalition government deals with increasing public pressure. If unfavourable rulings occur, Thailand might see an accelerated election, impacting the Pheu Thai Party's political standing.

Political dynamics remain uncertain as potential leaders jockey for power. Amid stalled growth, court outcomes could shift the balance, with potential impacts on the country's governance structure and future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)