TMC MPs Clash Over Controversial Bills Targeting Top Officials

TMC MPs raised concerns in the Lok Sabha over three Bills that propose dismissal of arrested prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers. The session saw heated exchanges as TMC clashed with ruling party members, alleging manhandling of an unwell MP, while attempting to block the Bills' progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MPs have expressed their disapproval in the Lok Sabha, following the introduction of three contentious Bills that aim to dismiss prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers if arrested and detained for 30 days. The bills were introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The session witnessed chaos as TMC MPs attempted to prevent the Bills by tearing and throwing copies of them towards Shah. The confrontation between TMC and ruling party members escalated with exchanges of allegations of manhandling and MP Abu Taher Khan being pushed.

An emergency meeting was held at the TMC party office where they commended their MPs for their performance in the House. Complaints about the jostling and disruption were formally lodged with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

