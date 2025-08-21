TMC MPs Clash Over Controversial Bills Targeting Top Officials

Trinamool Congress MPs have expressed their disapproval in the Lok Sabha, following the introduction of three contentious Bills that aim to dismiss prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers if arrested and detained for 30 days. The bills were introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The session witnessed chaos as TMC MPs attempted to prevent the Bills by tearing and throwing copies of them towards Shah. The confrontation between TMC and ruling party members escalated with exchanges of allegations of manhandling and MP Abu Taher Khan being pushed.

An emergency meeting was held at the TMC party office where they commended their MPs for their performance in the House. Complaints about the jostling and disruption were formally lodged with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

(With inputs from agencies.)