Mystery Surrounds Former Vice-President's Resignation

In a surprising turn of events, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has raised alarm over the abrupt resignation of former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar. In a letter addressed to the ex-VP, Kumar has highlighted the shockwave that Dhankhar's departure sent through Parliament and across the nation.

Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health reasons, a move that stunned both lawmakers and citizens. His subsequent disappearance from the public eye, including canceling pre-scheduled engagements and avoiding the media, has only added to concerns.

Kumar has urged Dhankhar to communicate with Parliament and the public to alleviate the growing speculation and unease. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability, given the high office Dhankhar held, and the ongoing process to elect his successor.

