Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Former Vice-President's Resignation

CPI's Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar expressed concern over former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation and subsequent absence from public life. Dhankhar's failure to address the public or media since his resignation for health reasons has heightened anxiety and speculation among parliamentarians and citizens about his well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:23 IST
Mystery Surrounds Former Vice-President's Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has raised alarm over the abrupt resignation of former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar. In a letter addressed to the ex-VP, Kumar has highlighted the shockwave that Dhankhar's departure sent through Parliament and across the nation.

Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health reasons, a move that stunned both lawmakers and citizens. His subsequent disappearance from the public eye, including canceling pre-scheduled engagements and avoiding the media, has only added to concerns.

Kumar has urged Dhankhar to communicate with Parliament and the public to alleviate the growing speculation and unease. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability, given the high office Dhankhar held, and the ongoing process to elect his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025