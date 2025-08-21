Odisha's Political Dilemma: BJD's Stand in Vice-Presidential Elections

With battle lines drawn for the September 9 vice-presidential elections, Odisha's opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), remains undecided on its stance. The NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan faces opposition from B Sudarshan Reddy. Though the BJD's seven MPs may not be decisive, their stance could signal shifts in regional and national politics.

The BJD, traditionally a supporter of NDA candidates when in power in Odisha, has seen roles reversed following recent electoral losses. Despite past support for NDA leaders like Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankar, the political circle now eagerly anticipates BJD president Naveen Patnaik's decision. This current scenario follows a series of strategic withdrawals and party repositioning as Patnaik leads the opposition.

Internal dissentions and strategic shifts further complicate BJD's decision-making. Recent movements, like the party's variable stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, underscore internal challenges. The party's decision is crucial for upcoming local elections and addressing claims of its alleged 'secret nexus' with the BJP by rival Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)